Mexico and Oceania champions drafted into MMA Super Cup to replace teams from Russia and Ukraine

Mexico and the Oceania Champions have been drafted in to next week's MMA Super Cup in Bahrain to replace the teams from Russia and Ukraine.

The event, organised by the Brave Combat Federation under International Mixed Martial Arts Association (IMMAF) rules, is due to start on Wednesday (March 9) at Khalifa Sports City.

Organisers have been forced into a last-minute change to the line-up after IMMAF suspended the Russian Mixed Martial Arts Union on Tuesday (March 1) in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine's team are also unable to compete as they are part of the effort to defend their homeland.

Mexico were a noisy presence at the IMMAF World Championships in Abu Dhabi in January and are currently 14th in the world rankings.

The Oceania team will see New Zealand and Australia join forces, with the countries ranked fifth and sixth in the world respectively.

"All three nations have proved their credibility in IMMAF competitions, but also have strong foundations as federations through their developed clubs' membership, national competition circuits and progression schemes that provide a deep pool of talent," said IMMAF President Kerrith Brown.

"This enables the federations to mobilise elite amateur teams at short notice that can be banked on to deliver high level performances worthy of the Super Cup platform.

"Both athletes and coaches are to be commended for rising to the challenge at extremely short notice, showing true fighter spirit.

"Teams Mexico and Oceania present red herrings in the tournament, which will keep everyone on their toes."

The draw for the MMA Super Cup has been updated ©BCF

The eight teams involved at the Super Cup will compete for the title of best country in the world, as well as the largest prize purse ever seen at an amateur MMA event.

The winners will take home $100,000 (£74,000/€87,000) with the runners-up bagging $75,000 (£55,000/€65,000) and the third-place side collecting $50,000 (£37,000/€44,000).

Nine fighters will be part of each team, consisting of seven men and two women across different weight divisions.

The first team to make it to five victories will win.

In the quarter-finals, Ireland will now face Oceania after being due to face the Russians.

Mexico will take on the combined Arab Champions wildcard team, who had been set to battle Ukraine.

On the other side of the draw, hosts Bahrain will meet Tajikistan and Kazakhstan are taking on the Balkan Champions.

