Newly-crowned world number one Paul Coll ended the Windy City Open with the men's title too after vanquishing the up-and-coming Egyptian Youssef Ibrahim in five games in Chicago.

He became the first New Zealand player to top the rankings when he made the semi-finals earlier in the tournament, following Egypt's former world number one Ali Farag's exit at the hands of Marwan ElShorbagy.

In the final at the University Club of Chicago, Coll met Ibrahim, who recently rose to 15th in the rankings in January - a new high for the 23-year-old.

Ibrahim made it to the final with victories over brothers and former world number one Mohamed ElShorbagy and semi-finalist Marwan ElShorbagy.

Another upset looked to be on the cards for him when he took a two-game lead against Coll, who finished runner-up at the competition in 2020 to Farag and had yet to win the crown in Chicago.

However, in similar fashion to Farag's 2020 victory, Coll came from behind to defeat the underdog in a relentless 96 minutes with the score ending 7-11, 10-12, 11-4, 11-7. 11-9.

"Youssef was incredible," said Coll after his victory.

"He was so tight to the back and I'd put a drive one foot off the wall and he'd roll it out of the nick.

"To play like that in his first platinum final is a mark of a great player, he's a danger to everyone."

An all-Egyptian final took place in the women's tournament, with Nouran Gohar running out as the clear victor in three competitive games against Hania El Hammamy in a repeat of the 2021 U.S. Open final.

It was the first time the pair had made the final in the American city, but there would be no five-game thriller like the men's final - instead, second seed Gohar prevailed with the score ending 15-13, 11-9, 11-8.

"I know we've been playing for over an hour, Hania was retrieving everything and it was very tough out there," said Gohar.

"I'm glad I didn't drop a game in this tournament.

"I can't really believe it, the first time I came to Chicago I was 15 and I was in qualification on the traditional courts.

"I was just dreaming to be on the glass court, not even to win, and now seven or eight years later I'm winning the event, it’s huge for me."

The next leg of the Professional Squash Association World Tour for men is the Optasia Championships from Sunday (March 6) and the CIB Black Ball Open for women on March 12.