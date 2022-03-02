Biathlon World Cup to resume in Kontiolahti minus athletes from Russia and Belarus

The Biathlon World Cup resumes after an Olympic break in Kontiolahti tomorrow, but without several leading athletes.

Competitors from Belarus and Russia have been banned from all International Biathlon Union (IBU) events in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Dzinara Alimbekava, second in the overall women's standings, is from Belarus and among those now barred.

Compatriot Hann Sola is also in the top 10, while Russia's Alexander Loginov and Anton Smolski from Belarus occupy top-10 positions in the men's standings.

All are unable to compete until further notice, after the IBU followed International Olympic Committee advice to ban athletes from Russia and Belarus.

The ban follows Russia and Belarus launching a military offensive against Ukraine.

Dzinara Alimbekava will not be in Biathlon World Cup action for the foreseeable future ©Getty Images

More than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed since the invasion began last Thursday (February 24), according to the Government.

In excess of 800,000 people have fled the country.

In Kontiolahti, biathlon action is due to begin with a women's 4x6 kilometres relay tomorrow.

Sweden won that race at last month's Winter Olympics.

Hosts Finland are one of 20 teams on the start list, although athletes from China and South Korea have not travelled for the World Cup.

Johannes Thingnes Bø of Norway, who won four gold medals at Beijing 2022, is also sitting the rest of the season out.

A men's relay, then men's and women's sprint and pursuit races, are also planned, with the World Cup set to conclude on Sunday (March 6).