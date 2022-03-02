A total of 93 athletes across the men's and women's downhill divisions will get the inaugural International Ski Federation (FIS) Alpine Junior World Ski Championships underway in Panorama in Canada.

The event will welcome approximately 200 of the world's best 16- to 20-year-olds, representing more than 80 countries, to the Purcell Mountains.

The first race will be the downhill, taking place on a course with 45 gates and 33 directional changes.

Christopher Dijksman of The Netherlands will wear bib number one in the men's race.

Switzerland's Sarah Zoller leads out the women's downhill after recording a series of stunning results in her country's national events.

Last month the 19-year-old secured two wins in Les Diablerets, a silver in Champex-Lac and two bronze medals in La Tzoumaz as well as an additional bronze in Engelberg in January.



The second day of competition, on Friday (March 4), will feature super-G racing before the parallel mixed team event on March 5.

The following two days will be taken up by Alpine combined competition.

Slalom and giant slalom competitions will then conclude the event on March 8 and 9.

Austria is by far the most successful country in FIS Alpine Junior World Ski Championships history with 102 gold medals, and 308 medals overall.

Switzerland's 59 golds leaves it second-best, while Italy is third with 42 gold medals.

The last Alpine Junior World Ski Championships took place from March 3 to 10 2021 in Bansko in Bulgaria.