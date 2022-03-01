Senior reporter Michael Pavitt has become the latest insidethegames journalist to be longlisted in the annual International Sports Press Association (AIPS) Awards.

Pavitt has been nominated in the "Young Reporter Under 30" category.

It followed an article he wrote in April 2021 entitled “Boycott talk over social media and Beijing 2022, but can sport get balance right?” after several English football clubs announced plans to shun platforms like Twitter and Facebook following racial abuse of players, and how a similar campaign could hit the Winter Olympic Games in China.

Pavitt joins insidethegames’ editorial manager for client accounts, special projects and magazines Dan Palmer, who last week had two articles longlisted in the "Writing Best Column category".

Liam Morgan, insidethegames’ former chief senior reporter, also received a nomination in the same category.

Pavitt’s reputation has never been higher after he helped break the story of Beijing 2022 when his questioning of the International Olympic Committee about why the medal ceremony for the team skating event had been postponed opened the door for insidethegames to reveal exclusively that Russia’s 15-year-old Kamila Valieva had tested positive for banned drugs before the Games started.

Here's the full exchange between @insidethegames reporter @michael_pavitt asking IOC's Mark Adams about the postponement of figure skating team event.



Confirmation postponement is due to legal consultations. pic.twitter.com/XxIoVUX3GW — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) February 9, 2022

Pavitt has been with insidethegames for more than seven years and Beijing 2022 was his third Olympic Games having also reported on Pyeongchang 2018 and Tokyo 2020.

"Michael has established himself as a vital member of our award-winning team," insidethegames’ editor Duncan Mackay said.

"He has a natural instinct for a story and displays a lovely turn of phrase in his writing.

"This nomination is incredibly well deserved."

In 2015, insidethegames’ then senior reporter Nick Butler finished third in the "Journalistic Weblog" category at the AIPS awards.