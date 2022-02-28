France and Italy take first golds of ISSF World Cup in Cairo

France and Italy have won the first gold medals of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Cairo, Egypt.

The first gold of the day was won by Italy’s Danilo Dennis Sollazzo, who overcame Slovakia’s Patrik Janny 16-14 in the men's 10 metres air rifle.

The person to take bronze in the category was Czech Republic’s Jiri Privratsky after coming third in the medal match.

Meanwhile, Oceanne Muller of France fended off Russia’s Anastasiia Galashina 16-14 in the women’s event to put them level with Italy after day one.

The women's 10m air pistol event will get underway tomorrow ©Getty Images

Securing bronze in the women's 10m air rifle medal match was United States’ Alison Marie Weisz.

Tomorrow will see the men's 10m air pistol relay one and two take centre stage.

The women's 10m air pistol event will also get underway.