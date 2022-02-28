Boxing Federation of India has a new selection policy ©Getty Images

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has created a new selection policy prior to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games.

The change in policy is designed to give elite boxers more opportunities during their video-recorded trials.

The Asian Games selection trials for men is scheduled to take place in May while the BFI will organise trials for men and women for Birmingham 2022 next month.

"BFI is committed to give each and every boxer an equal opportunity and the upcoming selection trials will be no different," Himanta Kalita, secretary of the BFI, told Sportstar.

"There will be a transparent approach to select the best boxers to represent the country."

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is expected to begin on July 28 and run until August 8.

The International Boxing Association Elite Women’s World Championships will also be subject to this change in policy, with trials for all 12 categories anticipated to take place from March 7 to 9.

Because of the World Championships and the Asian Games sharing three of the same weight divisions, trials for these categories will take place simultaneously.

Trials for the 51 kilogram and 69 kilogram weight categories will then be held between March 11 and 14.

Also, the national campers who did not compete in the National Championships are allowed to be a part of the process, including the participants of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

"Different selection trial dates will allow boxers to change weight categories and present their challenge for Asian Games as well," Kalitia said.

"This format will give boxers, whose category is not part of Asiad, big relief as they still can participate in both the events with different weight divisions."

The BFI President, or his nominee, will sit on a panel consisting of veteran boxers during the trials.

The IBA Women's World Boxing Championships is set to be staged between May 6 and 21 in the Turkish city of Istanbul while the Asian Games will be held from September 10 to 25.