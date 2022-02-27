Three-time European champion and World Games bronze medallist Anne-Laure Florentin has been elected to the French Federation of Karate and Associated Disciplines (FFK) Board of Directors, along with Eric Benhamou.

Florentin earned the continental title at three successive European Championships from 2016 to 2018 in the women's kumite over-68 kilograms category.

She also took bronze at the last edition of the World Games held in Wrocław in 2017.

After being elected at the FFK's Ordinary, Extraordinary and Elective General Assembly, Florentin vowed to stand up for athletes on the Board of Directors.

"It was important to me to stay invested in my Federation," Florentin said.

"Getting involved in the Board of Directors is a chance for me to stay close to the Federation which has supported me throughout my career.

"It can also be a real chance to represent the athletes of the French team.

Anne-Laure Florentin, right, said she hopes "to represent the athletes" on the French Federation of Karate and Associated Disciplines Board of Directors ©Getty Images

"So thank you to everyone who voted for me."

Benhamou, a member of France's National Krav-Maga Commission, is looking forward to taking up the role.

"I would like to thank all the club representatives who have placed their trust in me," he said.

"I would like to thank them, but also those who did not vote for me because it also allows me to question myself and move forward.

"I had already been elected a few years ago, I return once again and hope to best support all the associated disciplines of which I myself am a representative for krav-maga."

Thirty-two members serve on the Board of Directors.

FFK President Francis Didier, secretary general Philippe Bolet and treasurer Bernardina Laurence delivered reports at the General Assembly, and the budget was approved for the coming season.