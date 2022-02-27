The Cape Verde Olympic Committee (COC) has begun the development phase of its new strategic plan, which is set to dictate strategy until 2028 and is hoped to repeat the success of the COC's previous project.

The strategic plan will involve a set of mechanisms which provide guidelines for all of the COC's policies.

The six-year timeframe for the plan means it will encompass the Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, plus the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games - due to be the first International Olympic Committee (IOC) event in Africa.

"At this moment we are in the diagnostic phase with the collection of two data, the next phase will be an evaluation of the data and later outline the COC's strategic priorities for the coming years," said COC general secretary Raúl Soulé.

The organisation is planning to stage workshops on March 5 and 6, bringing together National Federations to discuss the vision for the future.

The Cape Verde Olympic Committee's previous strategic plan drew praise from the IOC ©Getty Images

The sessions will aim to assess the collected data and confirm the priority areas of development.

The COC's strategic plan for 2016 to 2020 was used as a case study by the IOC, chosen to serve as an example of good governance for National Olympic Committees around the world.

It was the second time that Cape Verde has been nominated as a case study, after the VerdeOlympics project was used in 2017 in a pre-case study for environmental preservation through sport.