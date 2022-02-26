Secretary general of the Latvia Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation Zintis Ekmanis has blamed sled technology for Germany's dominance in the bobsleigh, skeleton and luge, labelling it non-compliant and accusing the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) of being incompetent.

Germany won nine out of 10 gold medals in China across the three sports as well as the event's only medal sweep, which came in the two-man discipline.

The only competition the country failed to medal in was the women's monobob as the United States' Kaillie Humphries was triumphant.

"Maybe during the season they played games, especially in luge, to not make unnecessary noise," said Ekmanis.

"Didn't drive as fast as they could.

"I agree the Germans drove well in Beijing, but it didn’t have to be like that.

"Don’t the Germans realise that this is destroying this sport?"

In the ice track sports in Beijing, Germany also won six silvers and one bronze resulting in 16 out of 30 overall medals.

An IBSF spokesperson told insidethegames that "the IBSF confirms that the bobsleighs have been entirely checked during the season as well as at the Olympic Winter Games and are fully compliant with IBSF rules" in response to Ekmanis' comments.

Latvia's only sliding gold medal at Beijing 2022 came in the luge team relay ©Getty Images

Ekmanis feels that the German superiority comes as a result of unfair technical advancements and the IBSF should emulate Formula One which has introduced rules to prevent the dominance of one team.

"If a team feels a clear advantage, competent solutions and changes follow to make the race interesting," said Ekmanis.

"The Technical Commission of the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation is incompetent.

"I even see the promotion of my interests in it.

"The issues of German technology are not fully assessed.

"It was clear that the German doubles were significantly superior to the others."

Latvia won one medal, a bronze, at Beijing 2022 which came in the luge team relay.

All nine of its Winter Olympic medals have come in sliding sports with the sole gold won at Sochi 2014 in the four-man bobsleigh.

"It is up to the International Federation to understand in which direction it is going," Latvian bobsleigh coach Sandis Prūsis told Latvian Television.

"I understand that all sports on the ice track depend on German marketing and on the Government programme.

"Because there are four tracks in Germany.

"Close one or two tracks, all ice track sports are currently slipping because there is no other country to take the initiative."