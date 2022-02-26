Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen earned a 20th career slalom victory at the Alpine Ski World Cup in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, becoming the seventh racer to win gold in the discipline this season.

Kristoffersen posted a combined time of 1min 46.14sec after crossing the line in 53.53sec and 52.61 in the German town.

It is the 25th overall World Cup win of his career in what was the first World Cup event since the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Loïc Meillard of Switzerland secured silver after narrowly missing out on top spot with a time of 1:46.28 while Austrian Manuel Feller completed the podium after 1:46.65.

Kristoffersen made a mistake at the beginning of the second run but produced a blistering display to recover and claim the win.

Swiss skier Tanguy Nef - who was not picked for the Olympics - led at the halfway stage but straddled a gate on the second run.

That’s one way to claim your first slalom victory of the season💪 @H_Kristoffersen gave it his all after making a mistake that could’ve cost him the victory😳#fisalpine pic.twitter.com/vdZU2NSWMC — FIS Alpine (@fisalpine) February 26, 2022

Overall season leader Marco Odermatt was not participating on the Gudiberg mountain but has developed an enormous lead since the first event in October.

The Swiss has 1,200 points in total, while second-best Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway follows suit with 825 points.

Austria's Matthias Mayer occupies third place with 692 points.

Athletes remain in Garmisch-Partenkirchen as another slalom event is in store tomorrow.

Kvitfjell in Norway is then set to host the next event from March 4 to 6, with two downhills and a super-G competition on the agenda.