FINA says World Short Course Swimming Championships among events "under close review" following Russia invasion of Ukraine

The International Swimming Federation (FINA) has said Kazan’s scheduled hosting of the 16th World Swimming Championships (25 metres) is one of a number of the organisation's events "under close review" following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Kazan is currently scheduled to host the Championships, over the short course distance between December 17 and 22.

FINA has announced the removal of some events from Russia today.

Following consultation with athletes and national federations FINA have said the men’s Water Polo World League match between Russia and Greece will not take place in St Petersburg on March 8.

The third leg of the Artistic Swimming World Series and the first leg of the Diving World Series, both due to be held in Kazan between April 8 and 10, have both been cancelled.

However, like the World Championships (25 metres), no decision has been made about the World Junior Swimming Championships, currently still scheduled to be hosted in Kazan between August 23 and 28.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion into Ukraine yesterday ©Getty Images

"While continuing to hold the view that sport should remain politically neutral, FINA condemns all acts of aggression and is extremely concerned by the escalation of conflict in Ukraine," the organisation said in a statement.

"All athletes, including those preparing for the 19th FINA World Championships Budapest 2022, deserve to feel safe in their training and competitive environment, and importantly, to be heard.

"FINA is monitoring events in Ukraine very carefully and pledges to provide whatever practical support it can give to any member of our aquatic family impacted by this situation."

The 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest are due to take place from June 18 to July 3, with competition due to take place across swimming, diving, water polo, open water and artistic swimming disciplines.