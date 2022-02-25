IOC Session will not be impacted by IOA election, says Batra

Narinder Batra has claimed that the ongoing Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Executive Committee election fiasco will not impact preparations for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session to be held in India next year.

Mumbai was selected by the IOC to host the Session in 2023 last week, after the Indian city had submitted an interest to host the Session back in June 2019.

However, IOA elections, which were supposed to be held in December last year, did not happen following a plea challenging its Constitution, which according to the petitioner is not in sync with the national sports code and the IOC Charter.

Batra has been the head of the IOA since 2017.

"We have elections coming up and if I am there [as the President of IOA], then it’s my role to ensure everything goes well," Batra told insidethegames.

"The bid for the IOC Session was not my individual decision.

"It was taken by the Executive Committee and the IOA.

"So, all preparations will go ahead smoothly no matter who is in charge.

"Absolutely nothing will hamper the Session.

"IOA staff and everybody involved are working hard until the new body is in place.

Mumbai is scheduled to host the 2023 IOC Session ©Getty Images

"For now, I will be coordinating with the IOC.

"If somebody new comes in after the elections, we will brief the person and move on from there."

The IOC had also previously advised the IOA to make requisite amendments to its Constitution.

The Session, which is set be held at the Jio World Centre in the Bandra Kurla Complex, will be the second time that India is hosting the Session after the one in New Delhi in 1983.

Batra, who is also the International Hockey Federation (FIH) President, said that the IOA is hoping to bring the Youth Olympic Games in 2030 or the Summer Olympic Games in 2036 to India.

"We want the world to come here and see how we work," he said.

"I think the homework has been done.

"It’s just the execution part that is remaining.

"We want to make sure India happens to be among one of the best hosts of the IOC Session.

"That’s what our endeavour would be."

The next hearing at the Delhi High Court regarding the IOA election is set for March 11, according to Batra.