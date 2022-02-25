India hosting Spain in men's and women's Hockey Pro League doubleheader with chance to climb tables

India and Spain's hockey teams are set for a Pro League doubleheader at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar this weekend.

Both the women's and men's sides are scheduled to play tomorrow and on Sunday (February 27).

Spain's men have one point from two games this season, whereas India won both of their previous games, so the hosts will see this as an opportunity to climb the standings.

Back-to-back wins could even send Tokyo 2020 bronze medallists India top of the early Hockey Pro League table.

India beat Spain 3-0 at last year's Olympics., although captain Manpreet Singh has cautioned against underestimating the opposition.

Manpreet Singh was impressed with how Spain played against England ©Getty Images

"We saw and analysed Spain's games against England and they performed really well," Singh said.

"So, it is important for our team to make the most of every chance that come our way against Spain."

India's women beat China heavily in their opening two Pro League matches, whereas Spain were defeated twice - once in a shootout - against world, Olympic, Pro League and European champions The Netherlands.

Spanish coach Adrian Lock said the side are "still learning" and adjusting to a new structure, but is hopeful the players can "compete to the best of our abilities in the two games".