Hall, Peters and Ewen ready to represent New Zealand at Beijing 2022 Paralympics

Adam Hall, Corey Peters and Aaron Ewen have been selected to represent New Zealand at the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games.

The trio of Alpine skiers make up the country's entire athlete delegation for the Games and will be led by Chef de Mission Jane Stevens and deputy Chef de Mission Lynette Grace.

Remaining staff include head coach Ben Adams, assistant coach Scott Palmer and medical lead Bruce Hamilton.

Graeme White and Curtis Christian will also travel to the capital as performance physiotherapist and wax and equipment technician, respectively.

"Corey, Aaron and Adam have proven their courage, skill and determination to be selected to the New Zealand Paralympic team for Beijing," said Stevens.

"Being selected for the Paralympic Winter Games is an enormous achievement in itself; to get to the Winter Paralympics during the pandemic has been even more challenging.

"I am thrilled that these three talented Para athletes will be representing our nation in just over a week in Beijing."

Peters and Ewen will be competing in the sitting category while Hall is in the standing discipline.

Corey Peters is aiming to win his first Paralympic gold medal at Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

This is set to be Hall's fifth Winter Paralympics and he will be looking to add to his three medals.

The 34-year-old won slalom standing gold at Vancouver 2010 and Pyeongchang 2018 as well as super combined standing bronze in South Korea.

He goes into the Games in good form having won silver at the most recent World Championships.

Peters is searching for his maiden Paralympic gold after winning silver in the Sochi 2014 giant slalom and bronze in the downhill discipline at Pyeongchang 2018.

Ewen will be making his Paralympic debut in China after injury forced him out of the last edition.

"We’re working really hard to ensure that Adam, Corey and Aaron have everything they need to perform to their peak," said Stevens.

"Our role is providing an atmosphere which lets them do what they do best, and to that end, we have a fantastic support team who work closely together."

Beijing 2022 is set to be New Zealand's 12th appearance at the Winter Paralympic Games, with the country having attended each event since 1980.

It has won 16 gold, six silver and nine bronze medals in total.