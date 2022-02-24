UEFA and the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) have agreed to partner after sharing the same values and a common vision for the future.

The European football body's President, Aleksander Čeferin, met with UNWTO secretary general Zurab Pololikashvili to acknowledge the impact both sectors can have, including promoting friendship, and solidarity in addition to social and economic change.

As a part of the deal, UEFA will join the UNWTO Global Youth Tourism Summit, an event purposed for aiding young people to voice their views in the future of the industry and to reward them with skills and knowledge in tourism.

"Sports tourism is one of the fastest-growing sectors in tourism," President Čeferin said.

"And tourism and football, as the world’s most popular sport, uniquely complement each other.

Sports tourism is a growing industry ©Getty Images

"Sporting events, such as the UEFA EURO and the UEFA Women’s EURO, are making an exceptional contribution to tourism in the host countries."

The two organisations will work together to drive sport tourism through facilitating travel and mobility and promoting job opportunities and education.

On an environmental basis, they have jointly agreed to keeping within the United Nations Agenda for Sustainable Development and the UEFA Sustainability Strategy 2030.

"Tourism and football are natural partners," President Pololikashvili commented.

"They bring joy to millions, but their benefits go far beyond vacations or single matches.

"Working with UEFA, UNWTO will build on their potential to celebrate our shared humanity, foster friendship across borders and create experiences and opportunities for people everywhere."