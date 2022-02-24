Over Eighty debutants in 96-member Chinese squad for Beijing Winter Paralympics

The Chinese Paralympic team will consist of over eighty debutants as they gear up to make their sixth appearance at the Winter Games.

The China Disabled Persons Federation said the complete delegation composes of 217 delegates, 96 of which are athletes, and 121 members are responsible for healthcare, assistance, and coaching.

With an average age of 25, 68 male athletes and 28 female athletes make up China's team.

In total, 85 members of China's team will be making their Paralympic debut.

The oldest Paralympian is Alpine skier Zhang Haiyuan who is 45.

Zhang Haiyuan won gold at the 2004 Summer Paralympic Games in Athens ©Getty Images

Haiyuan has one Paralympic gold to her name, but it came during the 2004 Summer Games in Athens where she won the long jump in the F42 category.

The youngest athlete in the team is 17-year-old snowboarder Geng Yanhong.

Coming from 12 provinces and regions, the athletes are all amateurs and are students, farmers, employees, and freelancers.

China, who is making their sixth appearance at the Games, will participate in 73 events amongst all six sports on the programme.

This a substantial increase from the two sports and six events they competed in at Sochi 2014.