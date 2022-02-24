Free Tibet claims Beijing 2022 will be remembered for human rights campaigns

Human rights group Free Tibet has claimed that uniting campaigners will remain as the true legacy of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games.

Free Tibet, who put pressure on Governments alongside Uyghur, Hong Kong and Chinese activists, launched a No Beijing 2022 campaign for the Olympics and believe they succeeded in overshadowing China's grandstanding moment.

They draw upon that 10 countries, Australia, Belgium, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, India, Kosovo, Lithuania and the United States, diplomatically boycotted the Winter Games.

"The message in statements given by those boycotting was clear: with their ongoing genocide and human rights abuses, the CCP does not deserve to host the Olympics again," Free Tibet said on their website.

After conducting a #IWillNotWatch movement, the Opening Ceremony television figures in the United Kingdom dropped by 50 per cent and overall viewership decreased by 42 per cent in comparison to Pyeongchang 2018.

United States broadcaster NBCUniversal also recorded an all-time low viewership.

Before the Games, a survey commissioned by Free Tibet found 58 per cent of the UK population said they would watch less coverage of Beijing 2022 in contrast to previous editions.

How was China ever allowed to host the Winter Olympics given the crimes it’s committing against Tibetans, Uyghurs and other groups?



IOC, how does this represent your core ‘values’ of excellence, friendship and respect? #IWillNotWatch



IOC and China, we reject your #GenocideGames pic.twitter.com/x7MvpIuaKZ — Free Tibet (@freetibetorg) February 8, 2022

Twenty per cent said they would not tune in at all.

Another moment Free Tibet celebrates is when three of their activists, Jason Leith, Chemi Lhamo, and Fern MacDougal, interrupted the traditional lighting of the Olympic Torch in Olympia, Greece.

The trio were arrested and detained overnight for waving Tibet flags and a banner with the message "NO GENOCODE GAMES".

Greek authorities delayed their hearing, originally due to take place the day before the Opening Ceremony (February 3) but moved it as they did not want to embarrass China.

Free Tibet performed an online protest by editing and re-publishing an International Olympic Committee video designed to show solidarity with athletes.

The organisation alleges their version of the video posted on Facebook and Instagram was an attempt to "silence" them.

In partnership with other groups, they said they successfully turned the conversation of the Olympics towards China’s "sportswashing" of human rights abuses.

Today is #InternationalMotherLanguageDay



Many native languages in Tibet face extinction, as China favours teaching Chinese in Tibetan schools. Those who speak up for their native language face lengthy prison sentences. pic.twitter.com/4Rg0Wp3R6X — Free Tibet (@freetibetorg) February 21, 2022

The Olympic and Paralympic hosts have faced numerous accusations of forced labour, mass surveillance, detainment in internment camps, conducting sterilisations and committing genocide towards the Uyghur minority in Xinjiang.

Last year, the United States declared that China was committing genocide in the region.

The negative media attention culminated in Beijing 2022 spokesperson Yan Jiarong claiming human rights abuse allegations were "lies" and that Taiwan was part of China during a press conference.

China took control of Tibet in 1950 believing they have a sovereign right to oversee the Himalayan region.

This has resulted in decades of tensions.

In 2020, the Dalai Lama, Tibet's spiritual leader who has lived in exile since a failed 1959 uprising, called China's oppression as "a cultural genocide".



