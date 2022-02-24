A team of 29 athletes are set to represent Japan at the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games across four sports - Alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, biathlon and snowboarding.

The delegation, which features 73 members in total, is due to be led by Japanese Paralympic Committee (JPC) President Junichi Kawai as he will serve as Chef de Mission.

"These Games will come down to teamwork and adaptability," Kawai said.

A launch ceremony for the athletes took place in Tokyo today while the first of the delegation is scheduled to arrive in Beijing tomorrow.

The Games will then take place over 10 days from March 4 to 13 in the Chinese capital.

Japan has competed at every Winter Paralympics since the inaugural edition in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden in 1976.

Japanese Paralympic Committee President Junichi Kawai, left, is set to serve as the country's Chef de Mission for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

The nation's best performance came at its home Games of Nagano 1998, winning 12 gold, 16 silver and 13 bronze medals.

Pyeongchang 2018 saw Japan take three gold, four silver and three bronze medals.

The JPC has not set a medal target for Beijing but its athletes have pledged to try to emulate the success of their Olympic compatriots earlier this month when they won three gold, six silver and nine bronze medals.

"The Olympians giving their best greatly moved the citizens of Japan," said Japan’s captain, and Alpine skier Momoka Muraoka, who is looking to add to her five medals from 2018, which includes giant slalom gold.

"Japan’s Winter Olympic team won a record 18 medals in Beijing, including three gold.

"The Paralympic team, too, is resolved to never quit and to fight to the end while giving all we have."