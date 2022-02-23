KPMG, Amstel Light part ways with Mickelson following comments on Saudi Golf League

KPMG and Amstel Light have ended their relationships with Phil Mickelson after the golfer's comments on Saudi Arabia and a new golf super league.

"KPMG U.S. and Phil Mickelson have mutually agreed to end our sponsorship effective immediately," KPMG told Spotico regarding their 14-year-long sponsorship.

"We wish him the best."

KPMG, who was the first to end their relationship, has multiple offices in Saudi Arabia.

Later, a spokesperson for Heineken, the owner of Amstel, told Sportico they had also decided to conclude their partnership.

"We made the decision to go our separate ways and end Amstel Light’s partnership with Phil Mickelson," they said.

"We wish him all the best."

According to his website, the golfer’s other sponsors include sports equipment manufacture Callaway, watch maker Rolex, clothing company’s Mizzen and Main, airline VistaJet, software vendor Workday, Intrepid Financial Partners, and hat creator Melin.

Michelson has been engulfed in controversy following the remarks he made to golf author Alan Shipnuck.

"We know they killed [Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights," Mickelson commented.

"They execute people over there for being gay.

Phil Mickelson apologised for his Saudi comments but doubled-down on his criticism of the PGA Tour ©Getty Images

"Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it?

"Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates."

On Tuesday (February 22), Mickelson apologised for his remarks.

"Although it doesn’t look this way now given my recent comments, my actions throughout this process have always been with the best interest of golf, my peers, sponsors, and fans," his statement said.

"There is the problem of off-record comments being shared out of context and without my consent but the bigger issue is that I used words I sincerely regret and do not reflect my true feelings or intentions.

"It was reckless, I offended people, and I am deeply sorry for my choice of words.

"I’m beyond disappointed and will make every effort to self-reflect and learn from this."

Nevertheless, Mickelson did not back away from supporting a breakaway competition.

"Golf desperately needs change, and real change is always preceded by disruption," he said.

"I have always known that criticism would come with exploring anything new.

"I still chose to put myself at the forefront of this to inspire change, taking the hits publicly to do the work behind the scenes."

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud is the chair of the Public Investment Fund ©Getty Images

Speculation over a Saudi Golf League coordinated by LIV Golf Enterprises had reached a point where an announcement from the company seemed close.

However, the concept was delivered a major blow after American stars Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson allied themselves to the PGA Tour.

The golfers were two of the most high-profile active golfers not to have distanced themselves from the project.

International Golf Federation (IGF) executive Antony Scanlon told insidethegames that "until we officially learn of specific details [about the Saudi Golf League] and the IGF Board has had an opportunity to review and discuss any plans that might come forth and their potential impact, any response to your questions would merely be speculative and therefore premature".

He added: "At this point, we don’t even know if or when the league might start."

Jay Monahan, PGA Tour commissioner and chair of the IGF Board, has threatened to suspend players, and potentially issue life bans from the PGA Tour, if they agree to take part in the rumoured league.

While the European Tour agrees with the PGA Tour in opposing the league, it has included the Saudi International on its schedule in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

The event is supported by Public Investment Fund (PIF), the sovereign wealth fund of the Saudi Government.

Rory McIlroy is one of Mickelson's harshest critics ©Getty Images

The PIF, which looks to diversify its portfolio, is the majority shareholder of LIV Golf Enterprises.

In a Fire Pit Collective report, Mickelson admitted the project was "sportwashing" and his Saudi partners were "scary motherfuckers to get involved with" and "have a horrible record on human rights".

He also defended the league for being in the players' best interests.

He added the PGA Tour is "really a dictatorship".

Northern Island's Rory McIlroy, one of the 51-year-olds staunchest critics, has claimed the Saudi Golf League is now "dead in the water".

On Mickelson, he said: "I don't want to kick someone while he's down, obviously, but I thought they [Mickelson's comments] were naïve, selfish, egotistical, ignorant."

The last two Summer Olympic Games, Tokyo 2020 and Rio 2016, has had golf on its programme.

America’s Nelly Korda and Xander Schauffele are the current Olympic title holders of the women’s and men’s events, respectively.

For the first time, the 2034 Asian Games is scheduled to be hosted in Saudi Arabia.