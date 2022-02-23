USA Taekwondo and the California Unified Taekwondo Association (CUTA) have launched a project designed to make the most out of the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympic Games.

Project California 2028 will be "a joint effort to prepare for and take advantage of the incredible opportunities a home Olympic Games provides", the organisations said.

Both bodies have pledged to work "side by side" to ensure "no detail is missed or opportunity squandered" in the run-up to the first Summer Olympics in the United States since Atlanta 1996.

The project looks set to include bids for major taekwondo tournaments, with USA Taekwondo hoping that its athletes can "dominate" at the 2028 Games.

"LA 2028 will be the first ever home Olympic Games for taekwondo in the United States, and that means breaking new ground for everyone," said USA Taekwondo chief executive Steve McNally.

"We're about to do something that has never been done before, so there is no roadmap, it's up to us to draw it.

"We are humbled to be the custodians of the sport throughout this landmark occasion and take the responsibility incredibly seriously.

"The more we find ways to work together, the more successful we'll be and the greater the opportunity is for the sport of taekwondo and its athletes to benefit.

"There is a great deal of work to be done and partnering with CUTA, who know the lay of the land in California better than anyone, is hugely exciting.

"They are a great organisation, and one we can all learn a lot from.

Taekwondo will feature at an Olympic Games in the United States for the first time in Los Angeles ©Getty Images

"We look forward to providing incredible opportunities for athletes of all levels, and ultimately hope that through the work we are about to do, we'll be able to help not just Californian athletes but athletes across the US to prepare to be successful on home turf for the first time ever at the Olympic Games.

"You can expect bids for major international tournaments to return to the US in the lead up to LA 2028, and we fully expect to be successful."

CUTA has been confirmed as the Californian state association for taekwondo through to 2028.

Other state organisations will also have opportunities to become involved with Project California 2028.

"We are honoured and excited to be joining in partnership with USA Taekwondo for Project California 2028," said CUTA President Yong Choi.

"The purpose of this project is to prepare not just the California athletes, but all the US taekwondo athletes with Olympic aspirations for maximum potential for success.

"We are very impressed with Steve McNally's vision and willingness to think out of the box to forge new paths toward our mutual goal of developing grassroots to elite level athletes with eyes towards the 2028 Olympics."