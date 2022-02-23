Hussein Al Musallam, President of the International Swimming Federation (FINA), has visited the Sandwell Aquatics Centre, a facility being built for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The centre will be the only new venue at the Games with swimming, diving and para swimming all due to be held there across 11 days.

"I was so happy to have such a visit because it's an added value for aquatic sports and will leave a positive impact on Birmingham in particular and UK in general," Musallam said.

"I was happy to know about the legacy the Games will leave to serve athletes and the community, to encourage swimming and sports for life."

On my UK visit it was fantastic to see how state-of-the-art Sandwell Aquatics Centre is shaping up for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.



It's great to see City of Birmingham, British Swimming, B2022 Organising Committee & local community all working so well together.

The construction of the new facility is expected to be finished by spring.

The venue is being built as a key feature of the Birmingham 2022 legacy, with the general public being able to use it after the Games.

It will be made up of 200,000 tiles and have approximately 5,000 seats in place for the Games, with 1,000 seats being permanent.

“It was an honour to escort Mr Al-Musallam on his tour of the Sandwell Aquatics Centre and to show him how much progress has been made on this facility," Matt Kidson, director of sport for Birmingham 2022, said.

"As the venue for swimming, para swimming and diving at Birmingham 2022, the centre will be in use on every single day of the Games.

“Aquatics is a very important sport for Birmingham 2022, with more medals to be awarded at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre than at any other venue.

"With just over five months to go, it was great to get the FINA President’s stamp of approval for the preparations we’ve been making ahead of the Games.”

The swimming and para swimming competition is scheduled to take place between July 29 and August 3, with the diving set to be played from August 4 to 8.

The Commonwealth Games is scheduled to start on July 28 and finish on August 8.