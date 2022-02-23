New leadership of the Croatian Academic Sports Federation (HASS) has been elected, including a new President and Executive Committee.

Former vice-president Haris Pavletić has replaced Zrinko Čustonja as the President of HASS.

Pavletic is also the first vice-President of the European University Sports Association (EUSA).

Toni Gamulin will serve as the first vice-president of HASS while Sanja Ćurković and Tonći Jerak have also been elected as vice-presidents.

Sasa Selmanovic, Igor Salajic and Marko Zunic were elected as members of the Executive Committee, completing the body.

The newly-elected Croatian Academic Sports Federation Executive Committee is planning to add a new website ©EUSA

Ivan Grgurević, Dubravko Ižaković and Toni Batinić were elected to the Supervisory Board.

Apart from adopting a programme of activities for 2022, the new leaders have also presented their plans, including the UniSport Digital project, which will add a new website, mobile application, and a system for registration and competition management.

Tomislak Družak, Ssate secretary for sports at the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Presidential envoy Željko Jovanović, the rector of the University of Zagreb, Damir Boras, and EUSA Secretary General Matjaž Pečovnik were all present at the meeting where the new members were selected.

Pečovnik thanked Čustonja for his services over the years and congratulated new President Pavletić.

The HASS is one of the most active members of EUSA and hosted the 2016 European Universities Games 2016 in Zagreb-Rijeka.

It also staged the EUSA Conference in 2015.