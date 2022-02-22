Olympic athletes greeted with warm welcome as they return home from Beijing 2022

Winter Olympic athletes have been welcomed home by friends and family following the conclusion of Beijing 2022.

After coming second in the medals table with 12 golds, 10 silvers and five bronzes, a group of Germany’s delegation touched down in Frankfurt on February 19 with another part arriving the day after.

Among the 160 members who landed on the second day were around 40 athletes, such as bobsleigh double gold medallist Francesco Friedrich and his teammate, and youngest Olympic bobsleigh champion, Laura Nolte.

Also on the plane were Victoria Carl, who won gold in the team event in cross-country skiing, and alpine skiing silver medallist mixed team of Lena Dürr, Emma Aicher, Julian Rauchfuß, Alex Schmid and Linus Straßer.

The four members of Germany's team who tested positive for COVID-19 have also been released from the Chinese closed loop management system.

Upon arrival, German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) board member and Chef de Mission Dirk Schimmelpfennig hinted their successful Olympics means a bid to host the Games could be launched.

"Team Germany impressed with its passionate competitive performances under the difficult circumstances and represented the country excellently at the Winter Olympics," he said.

"The final ranking in the medals table shows that Germany is a winter sports nation.

"We will evaluate the performances and results in Beijing in the coming weeks together with the associations, the Institute for Applied Training Science in Leipzig and other experts in German competitive sports, taking into account the entire four-year Olympic cycle.

"It is particularly important to us to maintain the Olympic feeling created in Germany in order to create enthusiasm among the population for grassroots sport, but also for a possible future Olympic bid for Germany."

Germany won silver in the alpine skiing mixed team event ©Getty Images

Finishing above Germany were Norway who became the most successful Olympic team per capita with 16 golds, eight silvers and 13 bronzes.

China, who accumulated nine golds, four silvers and two bronzes, finished third in their home Olympics.

In fourth was Team USA, who returned home to a celebratory event setup by sponsor Delta.

Delta carried 111 Olympians, in addition to coaches, trainers and staff, on a chartered flight from Beijing to Salt Lake City International Airport.

Within the moments shared at the airport, men’s short track speed skater Ryan Pivirotto embraced his fiancée Nikki Leonard, pair skater Brandon Frazier was reunited with his uncle, and women’s short track speed skater Maame Biney was amazed to be welcomed by a childhood friend.

Before the US Paralympians leave for Beijing on February 25, Delta will also hold a red-carpet send-off occasion for the athletes.

At Canada’s Victoria International Airport, gold medallist in women’s hockey Micah Zandee-Hart was cheered by dozens of friends and family, including her mother Pat.

"I’m overwhelmed by this reception," she told Times Colonist.

"It means the world to me.

Micah Zandee-Hart, centre, receiving her gold medal with Emma Maltais, left, and Marie-Philip Poulin, right ©Getty Images

"Family and friends are everything to me.

"This caps a dream come true."

Joining her on her flight home from Vancouver to Victoria were other Olympic athletes and coaches, including men’s bobsleigh pilot Chris Spring.

Canada finished 11th with four golds, eight silvers and 14 bronzes at Beijing 2022.

After achieving just two medals and finishing eight spots below Canada, Team GB’s celebratory welcomes were focused on their curlers.

Women's gold medallists Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and Mili Smith celebrated alongside men's silver medallists Bruce Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie, Hammy McMillan Jr, and Ross Whyte on the flight home.

Team GB saw just 15 top-10 finishes from 50 athletes on 53 start lines.

Sally Munday, chief executive of UK Sport, has insisted she does not expect the £28 million funding budget for winter sports to be cut.