The national lacrosse federations of Cambodia and Nicaragua has joined World Lacrosse as provisional members.

Cambodia Lacrosse Federation and Nicaragua Lacrosse Federation received unanimous approval for provisional member status after they followed the updated application process that was approved in 2021.

"Cambodia and Nicaragua are welcome additions to our global lacrosse family," Jim Scherr, chief executive of World Lacrosse, said.

"Cambodia is part of our rapidly growing Asia Pacific market, while Nicaragua joins from the Pan American region, where we are seeing more interest than ever before.

"Buoyed by the launch of the accessible World Lacrosse Sixes discipline - in which Nicaragua has already competed on the international level - and with last year’s full membership designation by the International Olympic Committee, lacrosse is seeing unprecedented growth and development in all corners of the world.

The number of World Lacrosse members has risen in the last decade ©Getty Images

"I anticipate this will be another big year for World Lacrosse and we look forward to further building on our momentum."

Cambodia and Nicaragua follow India, Indonesia, and Vietnam, who became new members in November.

The number of World Lacrosse members has risen by 70 per cent in the last decade, increasing from 45 members to 75.

At the beginning of the month, Ghana, South Africa, Kenya, and Uganda founded the African Association of Lacrosse (AAL).

The body is responsible for guiding lacrosse organisations in the four countries and expand participation and development across the continent.

The AAL is the fourth continental lacrosse federation after Pan-American Lacrosse Association, European Lacrosse Federation and Asia Pacific Lacrosse Union.