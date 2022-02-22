Two songs in the running to become Milan Cortina 2026 official anthem

Voting closes today in the race to find the official anthem for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, with Fino all'alba by the "La Cittadina" of San Pietro Martire in Seveso youth music group and Un po' più in là by students at the CPM Music Institute of Milan the two candidates.

A song contest was launched by the Organising Committee in August last year, in collaboration with Italy's Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Universities and Research.

Conservatories, schools, bands and choirs were among those who took part.

Italian musician Maestro Peppe Vessicchio helped to decide the two finalists, with the winner then selected based on a public vote that closes today.

Fino all'alba translates as 'until the dawn', and was entered by a music group from the Monza and Brianza Province in northern Italy, while Un po' più in là means 'a little further' and has been produced by the institution in Milan founded and chaired by Franco Mussida.

Up to three votes per day have been permitted through the Milan Cortina 2026 website, with 300 official jackets on offer as a prize through a random draw.

Milan Cortina 2026 received the Olympic Flag at the Closing Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Sunday (February 20).

The bid incorporating the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo staved off a challenge from Stockholm and Åre in 2019 to be awarded hosting rights for the Games.

Concerns have been raised over the distance between venues, with the 22,000 square kilometres covered set to make it the most geographically widespread Olympics in history.

Italy has previously held the Winter Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo in 1956 and Turin in 2006.