Therese Johaug’s gold in the women's mass start cross country race on Sunday set the seal on a remarkable period of Olympic sport for Norway which had begun with Kristian Blummenfelt's triathlon victory in Tokyo on July 27th last year.

The Norwegian newspaper VG has analysed the statistics and concludes that with 20 gold medals in the last 209 days, this represents the most successful period of sport in Norway’s history.

They also claim that Norway is the best Olympic nation in terms of population.

"We manage to combine performance level on a completely heavenly level with the joy of sports," sports manager Tore Øvrebø told Norwegian television network NRK after Johaug’s victory in Beijing.

Therese Johaug's cross country gold was front page news in Norway today ©VG

VG examined the data from nations which won more than ten gold medals in Tokyo and Beijing.

Although both the United States and China won more medals, they have drawn up a league table.

They found that Norway with 20 gold medals, achieved by a population of 5.4 million, topped the list.

Sweden won 11 titles with a population of 10.4 million.

The Netherlands which have 17.4 million people, return home with 18 golds.

Norway remain the most-successful nation in Winter Olympic sport since the Games were inaugurated in Chamonix 98 years ago.

More recently, they won most gold medals in Sochi and Pyeongchang before leading the way again in Beijing.