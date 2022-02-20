Men’s curling silver medallist Bruce Mouat will carry the British flag at the Closing Ceremony here in a few hours.

Mouat, who was the first to represent Britain in both men's and mixed doubles curling, has spent over 40 hours in competition at these Games.

"It is a massive honour to be invited to carry the flag at the Closing Ceremony," Mouat said.

"While we, as a team, didn't get the colour of medal we wanted, that apart I don’t think I could have taken more from this first Olympic experience, having been involved in competition from two days before the Opening Ceremony and all the way through to the final weekend."

Women's curling gold medallist Eve Muirhead had carried the Union Flag at the Opening Ceremony.

"I am also very proud on behalf of our sport that we have led the British team out at the start and finish of the Games after Eve carried the flag at the Opening Ceremony," Mouat added.

"The Olympics represent our greatest opportunity to promote our sport and I am hoping we can fully capitalise on that in the weeks, months and years to come."

"Once again, curling has gripped the nation at a Winter Games and I'm delighted that Bruce has accepted the invitation to lead out the British delegation at the Closing Ceremony of Beijing 2022," British Chef de Mission Georgina Harland said.