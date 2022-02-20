Johannes Strolz claimed his second gold and third medal of a remarkable Winter Olympics for the Austrian as he helped his nation capture the mixed team parallel title here.

The 29-year-old skier's hopes of competing at the Games looked a distance dream when he was dropped from the Austrian team at the end of last season.

He worked as a policeman as he pondered his future in the sport before being persuaded by his girlfriend and family to prolong his skiing career.

It proved to be the right decision as a shock victory at the Adelboden World Cup in January propelled Strolz into the Austrian team before having a Games to remember.

Strolz clinched the men’s Alpine combined title - 34 years after his father, Hubert Strolz, won Olympic gold in the same event at Calgary 1988.

He then earned silver behind Clément Noël of France in the men’s slalom before steering Austria to mixed team parallel success on the final day of the Winter Olympics.

"I always believed in myself that I am able to compete at the highest level but three medals at the Olympics, two gold, one silver - I have never thought about that, that it would be possible for me just a year after losing the team spot," said Strolz.

"Now, I am just very, very thankful and happy to achieve this with my team."

Johannes Strolz finished the Winter Olympics in Beijing with two golds and one silver ©Getty Images

There were concerns the mixed team event would take place at all after it was postponed yesterday due to adverse weather conditions.

After receiving the green light for competition to go ahead, Austria defeated Slovenia and Norway before overcoming Germany in the final at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre.

Germany took the lead with a win for Lena Duerr over Katharina Truppe before Stefan Brennsteiner levelled the scores for Austria with victory over Julian Rauchfuss.

Austria then went ahead as Katharina Liensberger defeated Emma Aicher.

Alexander Schmid responded for Germany, beating Strolz but Austria clinched victory by time.

Norway claimed bronze as they defeated the United States by time.

"It was a tough and close race," said Brennsteiner.

"The pressure was high on every single run.

"I was thinking, 'Don't mess it up for the team, just do a good job'.

"I had a good feeling from the first run.

"It's amazing that we achieved this together."