Isabelle Weidemann, winner of Canada’s first Olympic medal here at Beijing 2022, has been chosen to carry her country's flag at the Closing Ceremony at the Bird's Nest tonight.

The 26-year-old from Ottawa won three medals at the Ice Ribbon in long track speed skating, including a bronze in the 3000 metres on February 5, the day after the Opening Ceremony.

"It’s such an honour to be carrying the Canadian flag in the Closing Ceremony," Weidemann said.

"It’s just been such a crazy end to such an unbelievable week here at the Olympics,

"I’m just so, so honoured."

Weidemann also won a silver medal in the 5000m and crowned her Olympics with gold in the team pursuit alongside Ivanie Blondin and Valerie Maltais.

"I’m so proud to be a member of this team," Weidemann said.

"I don’t know how many times this week I’ve shared in other people’s joy and shared in sadness as well.

"It’s been so incredible to just watch everybody do their best, I love the Olympic Games, I love being part of the Canadian team, it’s just so special,"

Weidemann was Canada’s first triple medallist of Beijing 2022.

She was later joined by short track speed skater Steven Dubois, who also won a medal of each colour, including a gold in the 5000m relay.