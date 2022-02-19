An appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for American figure skaters to receive silver medals from the team event before they leave the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games has been dismissed.

It means there will be no medal ceremony for the team competition, which the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) won but could be disqualified from.

Kamila Valieva, who starred for the ROC, was subsequently discovered to have failed a drugs test on December 25.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has opted not to stage a medal ceremony because of the uncertainty, but American athletes Evan Bates, Karen Chen, Nathan Chen, Madison Chock, Zachary Donohue, Brandon Frazier, Madison Hubbell, Alexa Knierim and Vincent Zhou challenged that decision.

The CAS Ad Hoc Division dismissed the appeal, so the IOC call stands.

Japan finished third in the team event - where Valieva competed in the women's short programme and free skating - while Canada were fourth, and would complete the podium should Valieva be found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation and the ROC team therefore be disqualified.

The A sample from Valieva's test in question came back positive for banned substance trimetazidine, which is normally used to prevent angina attacks.

Valieva's entourage have blamed the positive result on contamination from the 15-year-old's grandfather, who takes the medication.

Subsequent samples collected from Valieva on January 13 and February 7 came back negative.

In the team event, where Kamila Valieva led the women's scoring, she became the first-ever woman to land a quadruple jump at the Olympics ©Getty Images

The teenage sensation, who had been favoured to win the women's singles title and holds world records in the free skate, short programme and combined score, was controversially allowed to compete in the individual event after the Russian Anti-Doping Agency lifted a provisional suspension.

The World Anti-Doping Agency, International Skating Union and IOC appealed that decision to the CAS, which rejected the request.

The IOC said there would be an asterisk next to Valieva's score, and no medal ceremony held should she finish on the podium, but an error-strewn and uncharacteristic display in the free skate saw the ROC star fall from first place to fourth.

Members of the American team were offered Olympic Torches by the IOC as it sought to manage the fallout from the scandal, but President Thomas Bach yesterday insisted this was not as a substitute for medals.

The CAS is yet to publish a full judgment in the Americans' unsuccessful appeal.