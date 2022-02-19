Mumbai has been named as the host of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session in 2023, as Indian officials outlined their long-term target to host a future edition of the Olympic Games to the organisation.

The Indian city originally submitted its interest in hosting the IOC Session back in June 2019.

This prompted IOC vice-president Ng Ser Miang to lead an IOC Evaluation Commission visit in October 2020, with the organisation’s Executive Board officially proposing Mumbai in March 2020.

Full approval had initially been expected to be given by the IOC Session during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, but the decision was delayed following the postponement of the Games to 2021.

India’s candidacy was rubber stamped today, following a presentation from their delegation to the IOC.

Indian Olympic gold medal shooter Abhinav Bindra led the Mumbai presentation.

India has only hosted the IOC Session once, in 1983 in New Delhi.

The meeting next year will coincide with the 75th anniversary of Indian independence.

The IOC Session will take place at the Jio World Centre in the Bandra Kurla Complex next year, either in May or June.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has expressed a strong desire to bring the Olympic Games to the nation for the first time.

IOA President and IOC member Narinder Batra repeated the ambition to the IOC Session.

“India has embraced sport and fitness, there is a belief sport can provide a fundamental shift in our society," Batra said.

“One of the first steps in showcasing our sporting capabilities will be our hosting of the IOC Session in 2023.

“This is supported by our long-term goal to host the Olympic Games in India, which is a bold objective but one we are sure we can deliver.

“We are excited that through sports we can bring the world to India.”

The IOA had officially submitted a letter of interest to the IOC of its intention to bid for the 2032 Olympics in December 2018.

Brisbane was awarded the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics at the IOC Session held prior to Tokyo 2020, the first city to win bidding rights under the new process whereby the IOC engages in targetted dialogue with selected countries.

Its Future Host Commission then identifies and proposes its preferred candidate to the Executive Board, which can then recommend the bid be put forward to a vote at an IOC Session.

The IOA has since touted a potential bid for the 2036 Summer Olympics.

Ahmedabad has been put forward by Narinder Batra as a potential host for the 2036 Games.

The 132,000-capacity Motera Stadium - the largest sports stadium in the world - has been suggested as a potential venue for the Opening Ceremony and athletics events.

Batra suggested India's fifth-largest city by population could form part of a multi-city Indian bid for 2036 - the next edition of the Summer Games whose host is yet to be decided.

IOC member Nitta Ambani, who was part of the IOA presentation, said the Session would be a catalyst for a future bid.

"It is our aspiration to host the Olympic Games in the future and our ambition to inspire every young Indian to embrace the Olympic values of friendship, excellence and respect," Ambani said.

"The IOC Session in India will be a catalyst to ignite this ambition into action.

"We propose to host this historic occasion in Mumbai."

Under the previous host selection process, the IOC would have elected the host city of the 2030 Winter Olympic Games at the 2023 IOC Session.

It is possible this could still be the case, with Japanese city Sapporo among the leading contenders to host the Games.

The Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee have thrown their weight behind an indigenous-led bid, while a Salt Lake City-Utah Bid Committee is interested in staging the Winter Olympics, either 2030 or 2034.

The National Olympic Committees of Spain and Bosnia and Herzegovina met earlier this month to discuss the notion of Sarajevo - the 1984 Winter Olympic host - staging sliding events, with the bulk of the other action taking place in Catalonia, more than 1,000 kilometres away.

