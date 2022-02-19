Beijing 2022 report no new COVID-19 cases again as Winter Olympics approach conclusion

Beijing 2022 has reported no new positive COVID-19 cases for the second time at the Winter Olympics, as the Games approaches its conclusion in the Chinese capital.

A total of 67,387 tests were conducted in the closed loop yesterday, the system in operation to separate Games participants from the general population.

The tests were conducted on 4,056 athletes and team officials, as well as 63,331 other Games stakeholders.

Beijing 2022 announced no new cases were recorded.

A further 18 tests were conducted on Olympic-related personnel at the Beijing Capital International Airport yesterday, with no athletes or team officials among the arrivals

There were no cases recorded.

Beijing 2022 organisers have reported seven cases over the past week at the Winter Olympics ©Getty Images

It is the second time at the Games were no new positive COVID-19 cases have been reported, following last Wednesday (February 16).

Seven cases have been reported over the past week at Beijing 2022.

A total of 436 positive tests have been reported during the Games time period which began on January 23.

Airport testing has accounted for the majority of positive tests, with 265 recorded from arrivals into China.

The closed loop has seen 171 positive cases during the Games.

More than 1.7 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted during the period.