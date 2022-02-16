Sport Inclusion Australia alongside national and state sporting organisations have been given the green light to host the first Virtus Oceania Asia Games (OAGames), with an estimated 1,000 international athletes and officials expected to attend.

The Australian Government has backed the competition through an investment of almost AUD2 million (£1.1 million/€1.3 million/$1.4 million).

Participants from over 25 Asian and Pacific nations, who have an intellectual impairment, are expected compete in Brisbane from November 5 to 11, 2022.

The city previously hosted the International Sports Federation for Persons with Intellectual Disability (INAS) Global Games, which Virtus said raised awareness of inclusive sports.

"Australia keeps attracting major sporting events because of our well-justified reputation as an excellent host of world-class international sporting competitions," Minister for Sport Richard Colbeck said.

"OAGames 2022 is a great addition to huge line-up of major competitions ahead of the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Swimming is one of the sports to take place at the OAGames ©Getty Images

"The Morrison Government supported the successful INAS Global Games in 2019, also hosted by Sport Inclusion Australia, which at the time was the world's largest sporting event for elite athletes with intellectual impairment.

"OAGames 2022 will build on that success and raise awareness of inclusive sport to a new level, with a clear focus on engagement and participation of our Pacific neighbours, as we head to the 2032 summer Paralympics in Brisbane."

The multi-sport event, which includes athletics, basketball, cycling, rowing, swimming, taekwondo, tennis, and table tennis, has added badminton, judo, and triathlon to the programme.

The inaugural World Para Sailing Championship will also be hosted as part of the Games.

Due to an approximate two to three per cent of the world having an intellectual impairment, Robyn Smith, the chief executive of Sport Inclusion Australia believes the competition will highlight "the immense ability of the athletes and the power of sport to change attitudes, challenge perceptions, and strengthen communities locally and globally".

The OAGames will lead into future competitions such as the Virtus Global Games 2023 in Vichy, France as well as the 2024 Paralympics.