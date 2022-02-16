The Alto Sangro ski resort, based in the Italian town of Roccaraso, will host the second leg of the eighth edition of the International Kiteboarding Association (IKA) SnowKite World Cup for the first time since 2019.

The previous two years saw the SnowKite World Cup events being cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions.

With the wait over, Roccaraso will crown the 2022 world champions for the course racing, long-distance and formula GPS events.

"All the race area chosen by the organisers are amazing and we hope to continue the legacy with this beautiful venue," IKA President Mirco Babini said.

The second leg follows on from the events in Kharkiv, where the Ukrainians dominated on home snow.

Dmytro Yashnolobov won the men's ski class whilst Marina Shevchuk finished top in the women's competition.

The previous two editions of the IKA SnowKite World Cup were cancelled ©Getty Images

The snowboarding class saw Vadim Grushko win in the men's category and Oksana Ivanova following in the women's.

The racing events involve competitors making their way through a course twice at their fastest rate, as well as adjusting their technical skills and tactics as they go.

The quickest speed an athlete could hit is over 80 kilometres per hour whilst flying with the wind.

The formula GPS, which uses a tracking system software to record a competitor’s movements to assess their performance, is set to be a side event for the second leg.

The discipline allows the competitors freedom to travel to starting points to reach high altitudes and kilometres.

The choice of discipline for each day will be decided at the time so that weather can be considered.

The third and final leg of the IKA SnowKite World Cup, which will stage the freestyle event, will be hosted in Italian ski resort Cortina d'Ampezzo between March 24 and 27.