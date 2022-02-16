UAE among three bidders for FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2023

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) football association is one of the three bidders who have launched a bid to host the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2023.

The Seychelles Football Association and the Bahrain Football Association are the other two organisations to submit a bid to hold the tournament.

FIFA has confirmed they will now follow the Bidding Process Overview and review and assess the bids.

A decision on the winner is expected to be made later this year.

It will be the second time the UAE hosts the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup if they win the bidding process ©Getty Images

The FIFA Beach World Cup began in 2005 and the first three editions were held in Rio de Janeiro.

From 2008, FIFA expanded beyond Brazil and took the competition to the French city of Marseille, Dubai in the UAE and Ravenna in Italy.

The FIFA Beach World Cup was then taken to Tahiti, Portugal, the Bahamas and Paraguay between 2013 and 2019.

The most recent edition in 2021 saw the Russian Football Union (RFU) win on home soil in Moscow last August.

A double from Yury Krasheninnikov helped the RFU to cruise to a 5-2 victory over Japan in the final.