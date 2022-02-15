Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis led a unprecedented German clean sweep of the Olympic medals in the two man bob at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre tonight.

Their cumulative time of 3min 56.89sec earned them Olympic gold in the event for the second successive Games.

Johannes Lochner and Florian Bauer took the silver medal with 3:57.38, 0.49 seconds behind Friedrich.

Christoph Hafer and Matthias Sommer came in for bronze in 3:58.58

Friedrich had led from the first run to last in a competition like no other because of the strict anti COVID-19 measures.

"It was a crazy two weeks until we start." Friedrich said.

" We have to wait and wait and wear every day the mask in every situation; eating fast, then the mask on.

"Then the competition starts and we feel good, we know that we are good in pushing."

Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis won two man bob gold for the second Olympics in a row Ⓒ Getty Images

The clean sweep was the first in Olympic bobsleigh history because three crews per nation had only been permitted since Vancouver 2010.

“It was a very hard fight against my team mates,” conceded Margis.

Although it did not qualify for the fourth and final run there had also been much interest in Trinidad and Tobago's sled.

Axel Brown and Andre Casano guided it to 28th equalling the highest position ever achieved by a two-man Caribbean crew.

The pairing finished ahead of pairs from Brazil and Jamaica.

"It's kind of surreal that it's over but so fulfilling that we've done it, done well, and we've represented Trinidad and Tobago with pride," Brown said.

"This is just the start, we're adamant that it's just the start, and hopefully it's not just the start for us.”