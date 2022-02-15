The Norwegians roared as they crossed the finish line in 3:38.08 to win gold in the men's speed skating team pursuit event here in Beijing.

They became the first nation to win two successive gold medals since the event was introduced in 2006.

Only Sverre Lunde Pedersen had been in the gold medal team from 2018 and was therefore the only man in the team to achieve the double.

He had returned after a cycling accident last May.

"Of course it's special to do it again," Pedersen said.

"It's with another team now, but of course it's really cool.

"We showed that our team is the best in the world, it's amazing.

"I cannot compare it, these two gold medals are both special."

"We changed out almost the whole team and we used our knowledge to make the team as fast as possible," Hallgeir Engebraaten said.

The Norwegians had also drafted in Peder Kongshaug.

"The team works very well, so sitting here now as gold medallists, it is amazing."

Norway won successive team pursuit gold medals with an almost entirely new team © Getty Images

The Russians had posted an Olympic record 3:36.62 to beat the Americans in the semi-finals, but were unable to replicate that form in the final against the Norwegians, clocking only 3:40.46.

The Americans took bronze after beating the Netherlands in 3:38.81.

Their squad included Casey Dawson, who had arrived late after a string of positive COVID tests.

"I showed up seven days ago, after numerous positive tests I took in the US," Dawson said.

"I finally got the negative test and had some hope.

Dawson missed the 5000m and skated in borrowed blades in the 1500m, where he finished 28th.

"To come out as a medallist is awesome."