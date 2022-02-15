The 2022 Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) W Championship is set to be hosted in Monterrey in Mexico between July 4 and 18.

The region’s top teams will qualify for the FIFA 2023 Women’s World Cup, held in Australia and New Zealand, and the winner will head to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris as well as the 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup.

When announcing the tournament last year, CONCACAF claimed it transform women’s football within the region.

"The tournament will showcase the very best of CONCACAF women’s football to the world, and I believe it will inspire more women and girls across CONCACAF to develop a passion for the game," CONCACAF President and FIFA vice-President, Victor Montagliani said.

The qualifiers for the competition is due to start tomorrow and will see 30 countries, split into six groups of five, compete until April 12.

The group winners will progress to the CONCACAF W Championships where they will be joined by Olympic champions Canada and bronze medallists United States, who received byes to the tournament.

The eight teams will be split into two groups of four with matches to be played at the Estadio Universitario and the Estadio BBVA.

A round robin group stage is due to take place and the top two from each group will progress to the semi-finals, and consequently the 2023 World Cup.

The teams who finish third in the groups will qualify for a 2023 World Cup intercontinental playoff.

While the winner qualifies for the Olympics, the runner-up and third placed teams will compete for the second spot in a CONCACAF Olympic playoff due to be played in September 2023.

"At the Mexican Football Federation, we are convinced that this effort strengthens our solid strategy to develop women's football and capitalise on the popularity of our sport to empower more women and girls, as well as inspire them to pursue their dreams," Yon De Luisa, President of the Mexican Football Federation said.

