South Florida-based Misfits Gaming Group has entered a commercial partnership with sports marketing agency Sportfive aimed at boosting revenue and business development.

Sportfive have been named as Misfits' exclusive global commercial sales agency, working with the company's esports teams across the United States and Europe.

It is hoped that this will enable the commercial development of its teams in the League of Legends European Championship and Rocket League, as well as the Florida-based franchises competing in the Call of Duty and Overwatch League.

The marketing agency will also search for brand partners for Misfits’ Minecraft creators Ranboo and Tubbo.

Misfits' chief revenue officer Lagen Nash is confident that the partnership will enhance the Gaming Group's commercial performance.

"We are thrilled to partner with Sportfive to elevate our commercial outreach across all properties at Misfits Gaming Group," Nash said.

The League of Legends European Championship is among the competitions in which Misfits Gaming Group competes ©Getty Images

"Sportfive is a powerhouse in the sports and gaming industries, and they will help us to identify the best partnerships for us as we continue to grow as an organisation through our existing League of Legends, Call of Duty, Overwatch, and Rocket League teams as well as our Minecraft creators and new additions throughout the year."

Since launching a global esports unit in August 2020, Sportfive has entered partnerships with esports teams including the London-based Fnatic, and it was credited with delivering more than $50 million (£37 million/€44 million) in partnership revenue to the industry last year.

Its head of esports and gaming for the Americas Ryan Polun is looking forward to beginning its work with Misfits.

"Misfits is a very impressive organisation with strong cross-border reach, making this an exciting partnership for us," Polun said.

"We see a tremendous amount of commercial potential for them as a property and feel that their investment in Minecraft makes for an even more intriguing value proposition globally."

Misfits is partially owned by National Basketball Association sides Miami Heat and Orlando Magic, National Football League team Cleveland Browns and Major League Soccer outfit Columbus Crew through Haslam Sports Group.