ROC claims it will consider investigation into Valieva positive test

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) says it will consider a “full-fledged investigation” to discover how figure skater Kamila Valieva tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine.

The organisation said the decision to lift Valieva’s provisional suspension was "absolutely justified and fully complies with the general legal fundamental principles of fairness, good faith and proportionality".

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected an appeal to reimpose her provisional suspension today, citing her status as a protected athlete due to being 15 years old, as well as "serious issues of untimely notification of the results of the athletes’ anti-doping test".

A three-member CAS panel said this "infringed upon the athletes’ ability to establish certain legal requirements for her benefit", while it considered "preventing the athlete from competing at the Olympic Games would cause her irreparable harm in these circumstances."

The ROC has welcomed the decision not to reimpose the provisional suspension on Valieva, with the organisation claiming it will begin an investigation to establish the circumstances of the case.

"ROC lawyers, together with the lawyers of the sportswoman, proved that the decision of RUSADA should be upheld, and the sportswoman retained her legal right to participate in the Olympic Games," an ROC statement read.

"The Russian Olympic Committee initially paid special attention to the issue of meeting the deadlines for testing samples at the Stockholm Anti-Doping Laboratory.

"This fact was also separately noted by the Collegium when making its decision.

"The Russian Olympic Committee continues to consistently defend the rights and interests of Russian athletes.

"At the same time, we consider it extremely important to conduct a full-fledged objective investigation to establish all the circumstances of the situation with a positive doping test of the athlete.

"The ROC is interested in an objective, fair decision on this case following the results of the legal procedure."

Kamila Valieva is due to compete in the women's individual event tomorrow ©Getty Images

The ROC had already said last week that it would take "comprehensive measures" to "keep the honestly won Olympic gold medal" in the team figure skating event.

No medal ceremony will take place in the event at Beijing 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced today, due to the uncertainty surrounding whether Valieva has committed a rule violation.

The IOC also said no ceremony will take place during the Games, should Valieva secure a podium finish in the women’s individual event.

Boris Paykin, a member of Russia’s State Duma Committee on Physical Culture and Sports, has however floated the idea of Valieva carrying the ROC flag during the Games Closing Ceremony on Sunday (February 20).

"Kamila Valieva should be the flag bearer for the Russian team at the Closing Ceremony of the Games," Paikin said, according to the Russian state news agency TASS.

"This is how our country would express respect for the courage and resilience of a young girl.

"A talented athlete at this Olympics was subjected to unprecedented pressure - the history of the Games does not remember such an occasion.

"She must proudly carry the banner of the team as the embodiment of the will to win and love for the sport."

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency and World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) have both confirmed their intention to investigate Valieva’s entourage.

Attention has already been placed on Valieva’s coach Eteri Tutberidze.

Athletes from Russia are competing under the ROC banner at Beijing 2022 due to a two-year package of sanctions imposed by WADA.