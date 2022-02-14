Xu Mengtao became the first Chinese freeskier to win the women’s aerials gold after a dramatic finale to the competition with a score of 108.61.

Silver went to 2018 gold medallist Hanna Huskova of Belarus after her jump of 107.95.

A score of 93.76 was enough to give Megan Nick of the United States the bronze.

Xu was the penultimate competitor in "Final 2" which decided the medals.

"I just wanted to do the best tricks I can do and I did it and that was all," Xu said.

She had won silver in Sochi but finished down in 9th place at Pyeongchang.

Xu Mengtao claimed #Gold in #FreestyleSkiing - women's aerials!

"I want to thank myself for having the courage to walk out of the shadow and continue to pursue my dream.

"The last time I won a medal was eight years ago, so winning in these Games is so significant.

"Today I am finally able to win gold but I would not have won it without the support of my predecessors.

"This sense of mission fulfilled is such that being on the podium tomorrow will be a precious moment for me," she said.

Huskova had held the lead for much of the final before Xu made her move.

"I'm very happy with all my jumps but in the super final I went for a more difficult jump, and I'm happy I could land it very well," Huskova said.

American Ashley Caldwell had looked a likely medallist after the first final but a fall on her descent in her last run cost her dearly and she finished 4th.