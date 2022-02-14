France's Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron upgraded on their silver in ice dance four years ago to win the gold medal this year at the Capital Indoor Stadium at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

The duo were in prime position after topping the standings on Saturday (February 12) in the rhythm dance section with a score of 90.83 and stayed in first following the free dance.

They finished with a total score of 226.98 points with their free dance routine being performed to Elegie by Gabriel Faure.

Their synchronised twizzles gave them high scores when combined with the their diagonal step sequence that followed straight after.

"Four years ago, we were pretty disappointed by the way we skated on the short dance," said Cizeron.

"Above everything else we wanted to have a good experience here.

"We wanted to take joy and pleasure while skating and have those Olympic moments we have been dreaming of.

"It fuelled us to want that gold medal more than anything else.

"We never worked that hard for a specific goal throughout our career."

Cizeron's win came two years after publicly coming out as gay - years after doing so in private to family and friends.

An investigation was launched by the International Skating Union after homophobic remarks were allegedly made to Cizeron in October at the Finlandia Trophy event by a Russian coach.

ROC's Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov claimed silver following their team event victory ©Getty Images

Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) claimed the silver medal with 220.51 points after performing to Piano Concerto No 2. by Sergei Rachmaninov.

The duo were part of the ROC squad who claimed gold in the team event alongside teenage prodigy Kamila Valieva, who is under investigation after testing for banned substance trimetazidine, a medicine usually used to prevent angina attacks and help blood flow to the heart.

They could lose their team title as a result, but the silver medal in the ice dance will be theirs.

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue of the United States took the bronze medal with a total score of 218.02, dancing to Drowning by Anne Sila.

Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates - who won the team event free dance section - could only finish fourth today with 214.77 in front of Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri of Italy in fifth.