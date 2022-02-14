Ward says new plan will lead to West Midlands making its mark on global stage

Birmingham City Council leader Ian Ward believes the West Midlands will make its mark on the global stage thanks to the region's new major events delivery plan.

The plan sets out a vision for the West Midlands to become known across the global sports industry, and has the goal of attracting eight major sporting events.

It also outlines plans to maximise social and economic benefits by working side-by-side with public, private and voluntary sectors, and has five strategic priorities.

Birmingham is hosting the 2022 Commonwealth Games this year which will be a catalyst for a further boom in the sports sector, it is hoped.

"The West Midlands is looking to build on the profile of hosting the Games to attract more major sporting events to the city and region via its new major events delivery plan," said Ward.

"Lofty ambitions set out in this plan will help the region propel itself onto the world stage as a destination that offers organisers outstanding facilities and a memorable welcome.

"This summer, Birmingham and the West Midlands' excellent sporting venues will be broadcast across the world during the Commonwealth Games, demonstrating just what the region has to offer other major sporting events.

"This includes a suite of world-class venues, a passionate sporting community and renowned professional sporting clubs."

An event organised by the West Midlands Growth Company - called "Culture and Sport in the Global Economy" - took place at the Dubai Expo last week and gathered key speakers to promote the region's credentials.

...and that's a wrap!



Well done to our great team out in Dubai and a huge thank you to all of our stakeholders who made #UKNationalDay a huge success!#Expo2020Dubai #OneRegionManyWorlds https://t.co/3NPETR51JH — West Midlands Growth Company (@WMGrowth) February 10, 2022

It coincided with the announcement of Birmingham as the host of this year's Commonwealth Esports Championships.

Britain's secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport, Nadine Dorries, was among those to attend in Dubai.

"The UK's big cultural and sporting events of 2022 are vital to boosting our economy and building back better from COVID," she said.

"Government investment of £24 million ($32 million/€28 million) into Birmingham 2022 will take the excitement generated by the Games and convert it into trade, tourism and investment in the West Midlands.

"It's levelling up in action."

Andrew Lovett, the chairman of the West Midlands Regional Board for Tourism, added: "The Commonwealth Games will be our postcard to the world - showing domestic and international tourists what a fantastic destination the West Midlands is to visit.

"This year is truly our region's chance to shine - we hope to make a lasting impression on sporting spectators and culture fans as they come to the West Midlands for an exciting calendar of events, and hopefully stay longer to enjoy our great attractions, restaurants and entertainment."