Calls for snowboard judging improvements after Parrot error at Beijing 2022

Judging of the men’s snowboard slopestyle final at the Winter Olympics here has come under scrutiny after Max Parrot clinched the gold medal, despite new video footage showing that he missed a board grab in his move.

Parrot, a cancer survivor, was the only snowboarder to exceed 90 points as his final run earned him 90.96 to secure the title last Sunday (February 7).

Questions marks have since been raised over the awarding of the gold medal after new video angle emerged.

Parrot was scored for grabbing his board but the other footage shows that he instead clutched his knee.

The error has also increased calls for judging across all snowboard disciplines to be improved.

Speaking to snowboarding website Whitelines, Iztok Sumatic, a member of the judging panel, claimed judges were not given the shots that had surfaced on social media.

"It would be different scores, yes," said Sumatic.

"But there are so many factors.

"All I can say, in Max's defence... is that it was still an insane run.

"He killed it, especially on the rails."

Parott won ahead of Chinese teenager Su Yiming and Canadian Mark McMorris who registered 88.70 and 88.53 points, respectively.

"We just had this camera angle that they gave us and it looked clean," said Sumatic.

"We judged what we saw and everyone felt confident with it."

Max Parrot has won Canada's only Olympic gold of Beijing 2022 so far following his success in the snowboard slopestyle ©Getty Images

The new shots of Parrot’s final run have resulted in criticism on social media of judges, while McMorris also spoke of his disappointment after being denied gold.

"Any other contest, if they would have seen it, that would have been a complete write-off of a run, like a 75 to 80," said McMorris.

"The fact the angle the judges had just was not that easy to make out if he touched his board or not, and by the time they went to slo-mo it became super apparent that he didn’t grab and he grabbed his knees and no board purchase."

McMorris claimed he had produced "run of the day", but Parrot said his Canadian team-mate had since apologised for his remarks.

"He actually came to me earlier today and he apologised for his non-sportsmanship," Parrot told Associated Press.

"I told him no worries."

Parrot claimed silver at Pyeongchang 2018 before being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in December of the same year.

He missed the duration of the 2018-2019 season while he underwent 12 chemotherapy treatments, before being given the all-clear.

Mark McMorris was frustrated by the judging of Parrot's showing before later apologising to his Canadian colleague ©Getty Images

Speaking to CBC Sports, Parrott admitted that he made the mistake in the final but felt he deserved to clinch gold.

"Everyone that snowboards knows that I missed that grab," said Parrot.

"I’m not hiding from that.

"It is what it is.

"They probably missed a lot of other things as well on other riders' runs that day.

"But you know, I understand the focus is on me, as I've won."

Ayumu Hirano of Japan captured gold in the men's halfpine but was left frustrated by the marks he received for his triple cork in his second run.

"In the world of competition, there should be a way to measure height and grabs [numerically]," said Hirano.

"Athletes are taking risks, so we should be evaluated and judged more clearly.

"We are in an era where we should [build] a new system that can measure everything."

insidethegames has contacted the International Ski Federation for comment.