Estanguet to watch Super Bowl LVI on Paris 2024 visit to Los Angeles

President Tony Estanguet is leading a Paris 2024 delegation set to take in today's Super Bowl in Los Angeles as part of a visit with the Organising Committee of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Estanguet, chief executive Étienne Thobois and Thierry Reboul, Paris 2024's executive director of brand, events and ceremonies, have all flown to Los Angeles, L'Équipe reports.

Meetings with On Location, the official hospitality provider of Paris 2024, and sports merchandise giant Fanatics are also planned, according to the French newspaper.

Fanatics teamed up with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in October to launch a "unified" online Olympic shop offering various Paris 2024 items.

The store was launched with 1,000 days to go until Paris 2024.

Estanguet's trip to Los Angeles comes not long after the three-time Olympic gold medalist in canoe slalom missed out entirely on Beijing 2022 due to having COVID-19.

The ex-IOC Athletes' Commission chief tested positive before flying to China, so Thobois instead led a Paris 2024 team which observed the start of the ongoing Winter Olympic Games.

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet attended Tokyo 2020 but missed Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu also did not travel for the Beijing 2022 Opening Ceremony due to contracting COVID-19, while French National Olympic and Sports Committee President Brigitte Henriques and Beijing 2022 Chef de Mission Nathalie Péchalat additionally missed the start of the Winter Olympics through positive tests for the virus.

In Los Angeles, Estanguet and company are set for talks with Los Angeles 2028 officials - including chairperson Casey Wasserman.

The two Organising Committees signed a cooperation agreement in 2017, shortly after being awarded their respective editions of the Summer Olympic Games.

SoFi Stadium, scene for Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, is due to host elements of the Los Angeles 2028 Opening and Closing Ceremonies, as well as potentially football and archery events.

The Super Bowl represents the first major sporting event to be held at a stadium claimed to be he most expensive in the world at an estimated cost of $5 billion (£4.1 billion/€4.6 billion).

Three Los Angeles natives - Kendrick Lamar, Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg - are set to perform as part of the much-hyped halftime show.