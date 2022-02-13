Omega claims new technology used to analyse Chen gold medal victory can help make skating fairer

A new video of Nathan Chen’s performance to win the Olympic gold medal here has been released which technology specialists Omega claim could make competition judging much fairer in the future.

The analysis has been made possible by six cameras installed around the rink.

Using their motion sensor and positioning systems, they were able to record a range of live jump data for each skater, including Chen, who on Thursday (February 10) added to the Olympic title to the two World Championship gold medals he had already won.

The data was sent to the computer analysis team who monitored such factors as the displacement of the hips to give them information about the centre of gravity of the human body.

This then enabled them to detect the height of the jumps.

Omega, a member of The Olympic Programme since Athens 2004, but involved as a sponsor of the Games since Los Angeles 1932, believe other parameters can be developed to help judges and make the sport fairer.

"Thanks to this motion sensors and positioning technologies, we can measure the jumps and analyse them in real time." Omega chief executive Alain Zobrist said.

"We can measure the heights, the length and the rotation of their jumps and explain as a consequence to the audience the amazing performance of the athletes."

The video revealed important statistical information about Chen's routine, which achieved a towering 332.60 points to win by a convincing margin from Yuma Kagiyama and Shoma Uno of Japan.

Nathan Chen's jumps were recorded by cameras placed around the skating rink by Omega to analyse factors such as the height of his jumps ©Getty Images

Meanwhile at halfpipe and big air events, a gadget containing tiny motion sensors and positioning systems have been installed in a tiny box which can be strapped to the ankle of each athlete.

This enables technicians to measure rotations and jumps and provide "real time" information to spectators in the stadium and on the audience watching broadcasts around the world.

“Both are very spectacular to watch so we are making sure to capture every second of an athlete's jumps from the top to the bottom,” Zobrist said.

“They have attached little motion sensors and positioning systems at their ankles, and we measure rotations and jump heights to provide this information to audiences around the world in real time,” Zobrist added.