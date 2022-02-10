Olympic gold medallist returns to ski jumping training after released from Beijing 2022 isolation

Norway’s Olympic gold medallist Daniel Andre Tande has returned to training for the men’s large hill ski jumping competition after being released from COVID-19 isolation at Beijing 2022.

Tande and Johann André Forfang were forced to miss the men’s normal hill event earlier this week, after testing positive at the Games.

The International Ski Federation (FIS) posted a photo marking Tande’s first appearance at the Zhangjiakou National Ski Jumping Centre yesterday.

Tande, a member of Norway's team that won the gold medal in the men's large hill team event at Pyeongchang 2018,produced an impressive first appearance at the venue, as men’s large hill training began.

The 28-year-old achieved the fifth highest score in training, receiving 79.1 points after jumping 132 metres.

Normal hill silver medallist Manuel Fettner of Austria led the way on 81.8 points, followed by Norway’s Halvor Egner Granerud on 80.1.

Slovenia’s Cene Prevc and Austria’s Jan Hoerl achieved scores of 79.9 and 79.3 to end ahead of the returning Tande.

Tande is set to compete at the Games after recovering from a horror crash last year.

Tande suffered a broken collarbone, lung injuries, and was placed into a medically induced coma after an accident during a World Cup event in Planica in March 2021.

He returned to the ski jumping circuit last August following his recovery.

While Tande will compete in the large hill, Fofang was ruled out of the Games earlier this week.

Fofang, also a member of Norway's winning men's large hill team at Pyeongchang 2018, wrote on Instagram that the 2022 Winter Olympics had been his goal since the age of 2011, but is not considered "healthy enough" to compete in China.

"The last weeks have been rough, I haven’t been in a good place mentally," Fofang, also a silver medallist in the men's normal hill individual event four years ago in South Korea, wrote.

"This doesn’t feel fair at all.

"I have been living a normal life and worked out as usual for the past two weeks, but I’m still not «healthy» enough to get in to China.

"For the upcoming weeks I will try to take a step back and get my head straight."