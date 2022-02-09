Skaters Messing and Dawson win races to compete at Beijing 2022 after COVID-19 cases

Figure skater Keegan Messing and speed skater Casey Dawson have won their races to compete at the 2022 Winter Olympics after COVID-19 cases, with the athletes representing their nations after long journeys.

Canadian national champion Messing finished ninth in the men’s short programme yesterday, one day after arriving here in the Chinese capital.

Messing had been forced into quarantine in the build-up to the Games and recorded four consecutive negative COVD-19 tests, which allowed him to travel.

"The journey here was crazy," Messing said.

"I am used to long trips, but this kind of takes the cake.

"We went Vancouver-Montreal-Frankfurt-Milan to here.

"To start in Vancouver and to go over to the Atlantic Ocean instead of the Pacific definitely felt like we were going in the wrong direction.

"But keeping the mental health side of things strong was very, very difficult.

"To pop a positive COVID test like that, when I had negatives the day before, when it was out of the blue and to see my team-mates boarding a plane that I am supposed to be on and keeping the positive mindset was probably the hardest thing I had to do."

Speed skater Casey Dawson compete on borrowed skates hours after arriving in Beijing ©Getty Images

Messing is due to complete the men’s figure skating competition tomorrow, with the Canadian featuring in the free programme.

The men’s event has been shorn of American figure skater Vincent Zhou, who tested positive a day after competing in the team competition.

American speed skater Dawson was able to contest the men’s 1,500 metres event yesterday after landing in Beijing on the day of his competition.

Dawson said he had tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago and had taken 45 PCR tests in the build-up to the Games.

He missed the men’s 5,000m event, before placing 28th in the 1,500m shortly after his arrival at the Games.

Dawson revealed he was forced to compete on borrowed skates, as some of his luggage had failed to arrive.

Alpine skier Katie Parker is free to make her Olympic debut after consecutive PCR test results came in negative overnight. 👉 https://t.co/8BIkufQ5p2



The Women’s Slalom starts at 2pm (AEDT) with a second run at 6.40pm (AEDT).#ChasingWinter | #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/7lVL4fLm4G — AUS Olympic Team (@AUSOlympicTeam) February 8, 2022

"Right now I’m just running on pure adrenaline," Dawson said.

"I am definitely fatigued and everything. I was skating not in my set-up, so it was quite an experience just to get to the line.

"I didn’t think I was going to get here in the first place.

"I got here this morning and all my bags weren’t.

"That had all my blades and extra suits that I packed.

"I had to use an extra set of blades from Haralds Silovs of Latvia.

"He lent me those and I’m super grateful, the suit was the one I packed in my carry-on.”

Australian Alpine skier Katie Parker was cleared to make her Olympic debut today in the women’s slalom event.

Parker had tested positive on arrival in Beijing yesterday, before she was allowed to compete after recording consecutive negative tests overnight.