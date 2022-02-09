French Sports Minister to miss Beijing 2022 after testing positive for COVID-19

France Sports Minister Roxana Mărăcineanu will no longer be travelling here for the Winter Olympics after testing positive for coronavirus.

Mărăcineanu was expected to arrive in the Chinese capital on Friday (February 11) before leaving on Tuesday (February 15).

But her four-day trip to Beijing for the Winter Olympics has been cancelled after contracting coronavirus.

Her positive COVID-19 test result means there will be no Minister Delegate for Sports presence at the Games.

"I tested positive for COVID as part of the mandatory protocol before leaving for the Winter Olympics," said Mărăcineanu, an Olympic silver medallist in the 200 metres backstroke at Sydney 2000.

"I have a heavy heart not being able to go and support our athletes and tell them our consideration.

"My thoughts are with them.

"I continue my missions remotely."

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet is unable to make the trip to Beijing after contracting coronavirus ©Getty Images

Mărăcineanu’s COVID-19 infection is the latest blow to plans for French officials to observe the final Games before Paris is set to play host to the Summer Olympics in two years’ time.

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet was due to attend the Winter Olympics only to test positive for coronavirus earlier this month.

French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF) President Brigitte Henriques and France's Beijing 2022 Chef de Mission Nathalie Péchalat will also miss the Games after contracting COVID-19.

Didier Seminet, secretary general of the CNOSF, was due to make the trip in place of Henriques, with Paris 2024 chief executive Étienne Thobois expected to head the Organising Committee following Estanguet’s absence.

Several nations have joined an United States-led diplomatic boycott of the Games, citing concerns over China’s human rights record.

France has elected not to take such a move, with French President Emmanuel Macron labelling the diplomatic boycott as "insignificant".

A total of 86 athletes are representing France in 10 sports at Beijing 2022, scheduled to run until February 20.